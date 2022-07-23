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Talking Fire: "Fire and Brimstone."
Sound Wave Report Systems
Sound Wave Report Systems
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18 views • July 23, 2022

"Fire and Brimstone." 7-22-22

Luke chapter 17 verse 29 states, "But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed them all." Fire and brimstone sure does sound a lot like a volcano. The open end of a volcano is shaped like the inside of a teacup. The top edge of a teacup is called a brim. The pool of lava inside a volcano is the fire. God could have picked up the upper edge of a volcano and some lava and thrown it down on Sodom.

Now, pertaining to the end of times, all of the upper edges of the tectonic plates along the fault lines could be considered brims. Fill the faults with lava and you have fire and brimstone. Isaiah chapter 24 verse 1 states, "Behold, the lord will lay waste the earth and make it desolate, and he will twist it's surface and scatter its inhabitants."

It seems ironic that fire and brimstone could come from fault lines and be used to destroy people's faults. Could lava be the blood of the world? Have a great day.  

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spiritualbiblereportfiresoundwavereligiousbrimstonelinessystemsplatesfaultstectonictalking fire
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