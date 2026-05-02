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Pray for ALL People...
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Today's Scripture - (03:57)

1 Timothy 2:1-6 NLT

I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. [2] Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity. [3] This is good and pleases God our Savior, [4] who wants everyone to be saved and to understand the truth. [5] For, There is one God and one Mediator who can reconcile God and humanity-the man Christ Jesus. [6] He gave his life to purchase freedom for everyone. This is the message God gave to the world at just the right time.

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NLT Life Application Study Bible, Third Edition copyright © 2019 by Tyndale House Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.


Copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale Charitable Trust. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers

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holy spiritholy biblegod the fatherjesus the son
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