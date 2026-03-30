Stripper drops truth bomb: 'Fetus-looking' troops are blowing their last cash before deployment

A stripper near several military bases went viral after admitting that waves of young soldiers are flooding her club, spending everything they have while looking depressed because they’re about to get DEPLOYED.

💬 “They look like my pinky toe… they’re like fetuses. It’s actually making me emotional. It’s f*cked up," she said.

💀 The empire is really sending its finest — fresh out the womb, wallets empty, blowing their final paycheck at the strip club before getting shipped off to die.

🤥 Meanwhile, Trump — who dodged the draft five times — and his son Barron will enjoy life. Classic.

Adding:

Adding:

Units of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army have started arriving in the Middle East, Al Jazeera reports, citing a US representative.

In particular, it is announced about the deployment of the 1st Brigade Combat Team "Devil Brigade", as well as logistics and communications units.