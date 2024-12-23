Ep. 1795: What is Next for Syrians After Al-Assad Ousted?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Correction: It's episode #1795, sorry for the typo.
I've done a rant & narrated these articles (subscription only):
* Pardon Us, Please
* News You May Have Missed
* Israel Weaves a Tangled Web in Syria
* Who Will Rule Syria?
* Greater Israel Metastasizing
* Uncle Sam Needs to Keep His Nose Out of Syrian Affairs
Subscribe to American Free Press - https://americanfreepress.net
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#Syria #GreaterIsrael #MiddleEast #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance