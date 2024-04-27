Create New Account
Beautiful Russian FPV drone Destruction of the German Marder infantry fighting vehicle - Transporting Ammo - Fiery Detonation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Beautiful destruction of the German Marder infantry fighting vehicle by our FPV drone, followed by fiery detonation. Apparently the vehicle was transporting ammunition. Video found, April 26.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

