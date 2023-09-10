2ND AMENDMENT SUSPENDED! - They're Coming For Us All! - Owen Shroyer Faces 120 Day Prison Sentence!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the suspension of the second amendment in New Mexico following Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's decision to use a "public health emergency" to shut down people's ability to conceal carry in several counties around Albuquerque for 30 days. In the governor's own words, her duty to uphold the constitution is not "absolute." The public health emergency was declared after an 11 year old was murdered recently. While the government restricts people's ability to hold guns and Sheriff John Allen fights back against what he deems unconstitutional, free speech is also being restricted across the board. Owen Shroyer of Infowars is facing 120 days in prison simply for vocalizing that he doesn't believe the results of the 2020 election. They're attempting to tie him to January 6th. In reality we know that Shroyer has done absolutely nothing wrong, but they're making a point out of him and they will come for the rest of us eventually as well. We must resist now or watch our rights disintegrate.





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