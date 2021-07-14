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Breaking Mandatory Vaccine Passports In France! - No Vax No Life!!
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230 views • July 14, 2021
Mr Macron is going all out and taking a huge risk of his job. But that does not seem to phase him in the slightest, he is just a means towards their end goal of totalitarianism control of the masses and to depopulate.
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