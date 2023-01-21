Create New Account
Is it Scriptural to Worship Just on SATURDAYS?
Truth Pursuit
Published Yesterday |

Practically everything the Seventh Day Adventists believe hangs on the doctrine which states that we must worship God on Saturday ("the sabbath"), and NOT on Sunday. You may not be able to see anything immediately wrong with that belief, even if you go to church on Sunday yourself. But when you examine that doctrine more closely, especially in terms of how it relates to Bible prophecies about the antichrist and the Mark of the Beast, you'll see just how ludicrous it is.


TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

biblegodlovejesus

