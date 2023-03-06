Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Top Prepper HF Ham Radio Antenna
52 views
channel image
Ham Radio Made Simple
Published a day ago |

If you could only select one HF Ham Radio Antenna, for both your base unit and go-bag, the End Fed Half Wave Antenna is your choice. I will explain what it is, how to set it up, different configurations, various manufacturing options. I will also go deeper into what is a NVIS Antenna and why you need it. It is a great option when using the EFHW Antenna. Make sure to check out all my videos on Ham Radio for Beginners.

Key Links Resonate Vs Non-Resonate Antenna: https://palomar-engineers.com/non-resonant-vs-resonant-antennas

Harmonics / Resonant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJjIh9cNrro

Emcomm 2 Manual: file:///C:/Users/Administrator/Desktop/Ham%20Radio%20Documents/CHA%20EMCOMMII%203.1.pdf

Great Overview: https://www.electronics-notes.com/articles/antennas-propagation/end-fed-wire-antenna/multiband-end-fed-half-wave-efhw-antenna.php

CHA Emcomm 2: https://chameleonantenna.com/shop-here/ols/products/cha-emcomm-ii


CHA Emcomm 2 Manual: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8gypgl2px8inh1k/AACF4Wr3LyK-Q5XFX2tHZ-GSa?dl=0&preview=CHA+EMCOMMII+3.1.pdf

Palomar Bullet: https://palomar-engineers.com/ferrite-application-experts-2/Bullet-End-Fed-Antenna-System-71-Antenna-80-6-meters-50-Coax-Super-Noise-Filter-FREE-USA-Ship-500-Watt-PEP-p88106165

Palomar Installation Instructions: https://palomar-engineers.com/wp-content/uploads/Bullet-End-Fed-Antenna-Typical-Configuration-Notes-11182020.pdf

Keywords
hf antennabest prepper antennaemcomm 2 antennaham radio antennanvis antennaend fed half wave antennaefhw antenna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket