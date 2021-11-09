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Presidential Puppet
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240 views • November 09, 2021
[Bidan] Is Not In Charge
* Senility is not Biden’s main problem; weakness is.
* He no longer makes meaningful decisions; ideologues do.
* This is not a man who is in control.
* Despite skyrocketing energy prices, Team Biden wants to shut down a vital pipeline.
* From an ideological perspective, destruction is the whole point.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6281029811001
* Senility is not Biden’s main problem; weakness is.
* He no longer makes meaningful decisions; ideologues do.
* This is not a man who is in control.
* Despite skyrocketing energy prices, Team Biden wants to shut down a vital pipeline.
* From an ideological perspective, destruction is the whole point.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6281029811001
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