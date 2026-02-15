TRUSTING ON MY YAHWEHL: SPIRITUALY, PHYSICALLY & MATERIALLY FOR MY DAILY LIFE, Isaiah 53:3-7 2026214

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, Almighty Holy Father, and my EL ELYON, The MOST HIGH YAHWEH in Genesis 14:18-20! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your perfect love, abundant grace, and infinite mercy upon me. Thank You for the sacrificial, vicarious suffering, death, and resurrection of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ on Calvary’s Cross to redeem me over 2,000 years ago. Heavenly Father, please allow Your Holy Spirit to empower me to internalize the extent of Your love and invitation to exercise faith in You:

The great prophet Isaiah prophesied over 700 years Before Christ was born in the flesh in Bethlehem that Your Begotten SON, my LORD Jesus Christ would be the “Suffering Servant” to atone for the sins of this world and, through His shed blood, heal us of our sicknesses and diseases. But millions of people in the time of prophet Isaiah didn’t believe Him.

Today, the enemy, Satan, continues to deceive zillions of people into not believing that You, our YAHWEH RAPHA, the LORD YAHWEH our HEALER in Exodus 15:26; Psalm 103:3-4, can Divinely heal us without the assistance of any human being or medication. Holy Father, I believe in my LORD Jesus Christ’s atoning blood sacrifice at Calvary for my spiritual Salvation and my daily physical health.

Holy Father, based upon Your Holy covenants in Your Old and New Testaments, please allow Your Holy Spirit to empower me to:

Completely Trust You Spiritually to fight my thought-life battles by empowering me to put on Your whole armor and breastplate of righteousness against the devil and his evil spirits, and to spiritually overcome any challenge or problem that I might encounter, according to Ephesians 6:10-18; Exodus 14:13-14; Deuteronomy 1:30; and 2 Corinthians 10:4-5.

Completely Trust You Physically (and Divinely) to heal and protect me from any sickness and disease from the devil, as You confirmed in Exodus 15:25-26; 23:25; 2 Chronicles 16:12-13; Psalm 103:3-5; 105:37; 107:20; Isaiah 53:4-5; Matthew 4:23-24; 8:16-17; 9:35; 10:1,7-8; Mark 5:25-29; Luke 13:11-16; Acts 10:38; and James 5:14-15.

Completely Trust You Materially to bless me in my home- and work-life, and to supply all my needs as You promised in Deuteronomy 28:1-14; Psalm 23:1-5; Malachi 3:10-12; 2 Corinthians 9:8-9; Philippians 4:19; and 1 Peter 5:7

* * * *

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us:

Click below to learn more and join us:

FCG Church Weekly Worship:

Sabbath: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)

Mid-Week: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]