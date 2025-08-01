BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
P.2 I BANGED my HEAD on a metal door frame. LESSON: walk through the doorway MVI_5850-1,3,81merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
31 views • 1 day ago

Maybe it is because I am sleep deprived and exhausted, constantly, and it is all catching up with me: I forgot two essential therapeutics for JK at the hospital yesterday, and made a second trip home and back again with them, taking well over an extra hour, and then banged my head hard on a metal door frame at home later that night, splitting the forehead at my widow’s peak. I was confused as to what and how for a little while, and then set to work with cayenne pepper and DMSO 70% strength to stem the bleeding. My advice is to walk between the vertical frames of a doorway, rather than into one of the frames.

Keywords
healthmedicinedmsocayenne pepperaloe verasleep deprivationhead traumahow to staunch bleeding
