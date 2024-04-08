Apocalyptic Eclipse - Quiet EMERGENCY WARNINGS by States and US Military

Let all the "Vax Cult" Atheists and Elite Satanists say whatever they want. The message is CLEAR. No way so many things are happening at once by chance. It is statistically impossible.

The August 2017 eclipse marked the pre-tribulation. Just look what has happened during past 7 years. It was a rough ride. April 2024 marks the 7-year tribulation.

Enjoy the show tomorrow but things have been ramping for a long time. Just take a look at the Sun on Sunday (today). Everything is up to God and his Son Jesus now.

The days, months, and years ahead will be difficult and wicked.