💥🇺🇦 Destruction of the Patriot Air Defense System in the Dnepropetrovsk Region

A missile strike was carried out by the Iskander-M tactical missile system on the identified position. As a result of the missile strike, two Patriot air defense launchers and the AN/MPQ-65 radar station were completely destroyed.

Adding DANGER ALERT: ☢️🇺🇦 The Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing to detonate a dirty nuclear bomb, with strikes planned on nuclear power plant spent fuel storage sites, reports war correspondent Khairullin, citing sources.

The Department of Internal Affairs of the Kharkov Regional Military-Civil Administration has reported that, according to operational information from prisoners of war, Ukraine is planning to strike Russian nuclear facilities.

Currently, it is known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces intend to attack nuclear sites at the Kursk and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants in Kurchatov and Energodar.

The department further explained that the goal of these planned strikes is to accuse Russia of provocation and "self-attacks."

Per RIA Novosti the planned strike against both nuclear power plants is being supervised by the Intelligence Services of the United Kingdom. Large numbers of Western journalists are in Zaporozhye and Sumy to report on the strikes and ensure early spin.

Original poster: 🐻 RIA Novosti is huge. It is one of the big two Russian press agencies along with TASS. The source for this is not some military blogger, it is apparently a very high ranking source from the Russian Intelligence Services. This means before you ask 'is Putin aware/will Russia do something/why are they not paying attention?' this means that the very highest levels of the Russian government know about this plot and are giving details publically. They have their attention fixed on this and are worried.

Cynthia... adding the link from the video 4 days ago when Ukraine targeted a Nuclear Power Plant, with IAEA inspector looking at damage.

