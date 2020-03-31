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Billy Six - Medical professionals claiming there is no dangerous Corona Pandemic
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46 views • March 31, 2020
Documentary from German journalist Billy Six about the current COVID-19 pandemic. Visiting German and Italian hospitals he's informed by medical professionals who disagree with the mass media informing the public that hospitals are full. Also questioned are the reports that COVID-19 is a new virus.
German with English subtitles.
German with English subtitles.
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