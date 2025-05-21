© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Russian FPV Drones Wipe Out NATO Armor in Pokrovsk Direction
Russian “Center” group forces carried out a series of effective FPV drone strikes in the Pokrovsk direction.
Three tanks were hit, along with a U.S.-made Bradley IFV, a BMP-2, a HMMWV, a MaxxPro MRAP, and a Kozak armored vehicle that was carrying ammunition.
A BRDM-2 and several other light vehicles were also struck.