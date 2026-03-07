Canary Cry Newstalk: In the Shadow of Goliath with Will Blesch

21 views • 1 day ago

Learn more about the Canary Cry guest and his book "In the Shadow of Goliath" at the following link:

On this episode of Canary Cry Radio, we interview Will Blesch about his book In the Shadow of Goliath! We discuss the advent of the topic of the Nephilim hitting the mainstream, and even current scientific research that seems to be hinting at affirming the ancient biblical narrative.

Chapters

0:00Introduction – Angels, Nephilim, and the UFO Question

0:49Why Nephilim and Genesis 6 Are Suddenly Going Mainstream

2:33The Spiritual Climate of the West and the Return of Pagan Ideas

4:08Early Researchers Who Explored the Nephilim Topic

5:08Why New Age Channels and AI Content Dominate the Conversation

7:45The Age of “Re-Enchantment” and Growing Interest in the Supernatural

9:52Will’s Journey From the Occult and New Age to the Bible

12:58Searching Ancient Mysteries and Alternative History

14:27Wrestling With Faith and the Meaning of Scripture

17:00Why Curiosity About the Supernatural Often Leads People to the Bible

19:19Demons, Nephilim, and the Spiritual War in the New Testament

20:28Introducing the Book In the Shadow of Goliath

21:07Connecting Ancient Texts, Religion, and Modern UFO Narratives

23:06Breaking Out of Academic Gatekeeping and Disciplinary Silos

27:44Scientific Paradigms and Challenging Institutional Narratives

29:21Directed Panspermia, Aliens, and Modern Scientific Speculation

33:20How Beginners Should Approach the Nephilim Topic

34:21Genesis 6 and the Origins of Hybrid Beings

36:50Why Nephilim May Be a Hybrid Category, Not Just Giants

38:40Science, Genetics, and the Mystery of Ancient Hominids

41:13Neanderthal DNA and the Hybridization Hypothesis

45:21Hybridization Across Ancient Mythology and Modern UFO Reports

47:07Is the Nephilim Narrative Still Ongoing Today?

48:24After the Flood – Theories About a Second Incursion

50:24Sodom, Strange Flesh, and Possible Angelic Activity

52:29Giants in the Old Testament – Anakim, Rephaim, and Other Tribes

55:02Nimrod, Babel, and Speculation About Corruption

58:40Why the Book Is Called In the Shadow of Goliath

1:00:28The Ongoing Rebellion Against the God of Israel

1:01:26UFO Encounters and Interdimensional Beings

1:04:00Are All Aliens Demonic? Exploring Different Possibilities

1:05:07Jacques Vallée and the Question of Non-Human Intelligence

1:06:18The Debate Over Whether Angels Have Physical Bodies

1:10:18Problems With the “Incorporeal Angel” Theory

1:11:29Could Life Exist on Other Worlds Created by God?

1:14:18Biblical and Rabbinic References to Multiple Worlds

1:15:00Why These Topics Matter but Don’t Determine Salvation

1:17:22Faith in Yeshua vs Speculation About Nephilim

1:19:20Where to Find the Book and Follow Will Blesch