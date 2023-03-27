Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3029b - Warrior, Justice, The Lion Has Been Unleashed, Retribution Is Coming, Panic In DC
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago
X22 REPORT Financial News  Ep. 3029b - March 26, 2023

Warrior, Justice, The Lion Has Been Unleashed, Retribution Is Coming, Panic In DC

There is panic in DC, the warrior is now on the hunt, justice is coming. The lion has been unleashed and the criminal syndicate is going to be destroyed. The Ds are fighting for the their lives, their system is being dismantled and they cannot stop it. They are now maneuvering to shutdown communication, start chaos and bring us to war. The patriots know that this is where this is all headed and the countermeasures are in place. The World is helping. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

