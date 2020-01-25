© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Owen Shroyer Released From Jail And All Charges Dropped!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • January 25, 2020
Owen Shroyer calls in from the road after a full night in the worst parts of a D.C. jail. Owen explains to Tom Pappert what happened and why all the charges have been dropped!
[Prayer works!]
[Prayer works!]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.