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EDC Pocket Dump | My 2021 Everyday Carry Load Out
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112 views • February 05, 2021
EDC stands for “Everyday Carry”. It represents the items that you carry on your person from a day to day basis. Most people carry an EDC and don’t even know it, which probably includes a phone, wallet, keys, and maybe a watch. I like to think about my EDC in terms of “Tiers”. Tier 1 includes all of those core EDC items that basically everyone carries. Tier 2 includes what I refer to as “Prepper Tools”; a knife, flashlight, lighter, etc. Tier 3 includes any additional items that are more optional, depending on the amount of pocket space I have available with the clothes that I am wearing on a particular day.
Your EDC is tailor made for your specific needs, region, profession and person preferences. No one should have identical EDC’s in terms of manufactures and gear model numbers, but the type of items may resemble others (e.g., most Preppers like to EDC a folding knife if their country allows it). This EDC represents what I am currently carrying on a day to day basis in my pockets.
PDF: http://bit.ly/3rDrFbt
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Preparation Videos: https://goo.gl/HFaCkE
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Bug Out Bag Videos: https://goo.gl/wXASY9
EDC Videos: https://goo.gl/8Jqekb
NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
#edc #everydaycarry #gear
Your EDC is tailor made for your specific needs, region, profession and person preferences. No one should have identical EDC’s in terms of manufactures and gear model numbers, but the type of items may resemble others (e.g., most Preppers like to EDC a folding knife if their country allows it). This EDC represents what I am currently carrying on a day to day basis in my pockets.
PDF: http://bit.ly/3rDrFbt
TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz
SUPPORT THE URBAN PREPPER:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theurbanprepper
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-urban-prepper
SOCIAL MEDIA SITES:
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/E37R8CyA2y
Facebook (Like): http://fb.com/GotPreps
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GotPreps
Instagram: http://instagr.am/TheUrbanPrepper
WATCH MORE URBAN PREPPER:
Product Reviews: https://goo.gl/1A242o
Popular Videos: https://goo.gl/CdCsbL
Preparation Videos: https://goo.gl/HFaCkE
Altoids Kits: https://goo.gl/rQKRfv
Bug Out Bag Videos: https://goo.gl/wXASY9
EDC Videos: https://goo.gl/8Jqekb
NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
#edc #everydaycarry #gear
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