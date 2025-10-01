BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MOMENT Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza aid flotilla boat
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
80 views • 1 day ago

MOMENT Israeli Navy INTERCEPTS Gaza aid flotilla boat

Novara Media's Kieran Andrieu tells fellow crew to keep their hands up

Final seconds: Israeli soldiers order 'phones IN the water'

Adding:  🚨 Israel seizes humanitarian flotilla to Gaza 

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a mission consisting of more than 40 civilian boats, reported being intercepted by the Israeli Navy 130 kilometers from the Gaza Strip coast.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the interception and stated that the passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port.

"The sole purpose of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla is provocation... Israel reiterated the offer to transfer any aid peacefully through safe channels to Gaza," read the official statement.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
