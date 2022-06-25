Mostly Peaceful Abortion Protesters in Los Angeles Andy Ngo June 25, 2022 6:42 AM

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Another angle shows a rioter at the #Antifa pro-abortion riot in Los Angeles using a homemade flamethrower to try to burn police. Antifa also throw an explosive mortar firework right at @LAPDHQ officers. A suspect who tried to escape was arrested.
More redpill videos and info here:https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/