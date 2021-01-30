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AG: New York Severely Undercounted Virus Mortality; CBP: Border Wall Halt Will Cost Billions | NTD
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10 views • January 30, 2021
00:00 CBP: Border Wall Halt Will Cost Billions
Construction at the border has officially stopped, and it comes at a cost. According to a former Customs and Border Protection official, the halted work represents billions of dollars.
02:00 4 Dems Urge Biden to Repeal Energy Order
4 Democratic reps are also urging the president to reverse course.
02:30 Group Sues Biden Over Fracking Lease Ban
A group representing fossil fuel producers on federal lands is suing President Biden. They say Biden is overstepping his power with an executive order preventing new leases for oil and gas extraction.
04:59 A New Movement to Continue Trump’s Legacy
A member of the Trump administration has founded the 'Center for American Restoration,' hoping to carry on the former President’s legacy of 'America first.'
07:25 AG: New York Undercounted Virus Deaths
A new report says New York is under-counting the number of nursing home residents who've died of the virus. NTD's Miguel Moreno has that update and an overview of the pandemic.
10:14 Congressional Commission Examines China Relations
A Congressional commission is holding a hearing on U-S-China relations on Jan. 28. In it, China experts were asked one unexpected question. NTD’s Juliet Song reports.
12:43 CCP Allows Coast Guard to Fire at Foreign Vessels
China passes a controversial law that allows its coast guard to open fire at foreign vessels.
Construction at the border has officially stopped, and it comes at a cost. According to a former Customs and Border Protection official, the halted work represents billions of dollars.
02:00 4 Dems Urge Biden to Repeal Energy Order
4 Democratic reps are also urging the president to reverse course.
02:30 Group Sues Biden Over Fracking Lease Ban
A group representing fossil fuel producers on federal lands is suing President Biden. They say Biden is overstepping his power with an executive order preventing new leases for oil and gas extraction.
04:59 A New Movement to Continue Trump’s Legacy
A member of the Trump administration has founded the 'Center for American Restoration,' hoping to carry on the former President’s legacy of 'America first.'
07:25 AG: New York Undercounted Virus Deaths
A new report says New York is under-counting the number of nursing home residents who've died of the virus. NTD's Miguel Moreno has that update and an overview of the pandemic.
10:14 Congressional Commission Examines China Relations
A Congressional commission is holding a hearing on U-S-China relations on Jan. 28. In it, China experts were asked one unexpected question. NTD’s Juliet Song reports.
12:43 CCP Allows Coast Guard to Fire at Foreign Vessels
China passes a controversial law that allows its coast guard to open fire at foreign vessels.
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