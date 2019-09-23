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The REAL Canadian scandal....
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21 views • September 23, 2019
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/3rd-image-surfaces-trudeau-wearing-blackface
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Truth Money and Freedom chats regularly in our discord server. It's a live chatroom with sensible discussion, respectful members and interesting subjects covering all things Truth Money and Freedom. You can join us at https://discord.gg/hV59FkU .
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Truth Money and Freedom Partners:
WatchfulWarrior's Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC07Q9emIfJR8o4T9GSf52Sg
ELE 1978's Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPVS28q13icc0kIrvB-8RHg
iAM *Vessel* You-Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDKhsekfA-EZ0KxOmBsS2g/videos
American Man 1967's You-Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkJpwg-xl8y1B8stKOjSBgA/videos
Truth Money and Freedom chats regularly in our discord server. It's a live chatroom with sensible discussion, respectful members and interesting subjects covering all things Truth Money and Freedom. You can join us at https://discord.gg/hV59FkU .
You can also join "Grassroots" - our sister server on discord. Join Grassroots at https://discord.gg/U8hVEwA
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