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Russ Brown on Andrew Kauman vs Judy Mikovits
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79 views • February 08, 2022
Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
Russ Brown focuses in on a heated disagreement between Judy Mikovits and Andrew Kaufman. Brown expands to share his own research and findings on topics related to virus isolation.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7WaVU8YYYIp/
Russ Brown focuses in on a heated disagreement between Judy Mikovits and Andrew Kaufman. Brown expands to share his own research and findings on topics related to virus isolation.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7WaVU8YYYIp/
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