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Genesis Chapters 8 Through 12, KJV
glock 1911
glock 1911
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23 views • August 22, 2022

Genesis Chapters 8 through 12.  God promises creates the rainbow and promises mankind and all His creation that He would not again destroy mankind with a flood.  He also urges Noah and his sons to go forth and populate the earth.  In but a few generations Nimrod is leading the peoples to build a tower (the famed tower of Babel) by which they believe they can gain their own access to heaven and eternal life (another lie to God's creation to deceive them into believing we can author our own salvation).  God scatters this effort by giving everyone different languages so they cannot communicate with each other.  And, as we have moved forward through Genesis, the generations are very carefully enumerated.  This will become more pertinent as we move forward through the lives and times of the characters of the Old Testament.  Thank you for watching.  God bless you, and know that God has a plan, and Jesus died for your sins.

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jesussalvationend timesapocalypserevelationnoahgenesisthe promise of the rainbow
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