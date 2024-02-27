God's Coming Judgement (Earthquake and Volcano) on land of America???

Did I hear from the Holy Spirit of a "shock and awe" judgement for SCOTUS law of the land that wars with God?

Is it a judgement that combines 2 past judgements into one Epic Disaster to wake the Church in America up. We must return to the Word made flesh - Jesus Christ, we must fear the Lord, and honor His Holiness, and experience His Love by spreading it (the Gospel) to the lost, or experience a much greater disaster to come?

Will it happen on the same day as the past 2 judgements and on California?



Easy test - it will happen, or it won't.

Will I be vindicated as a follower of Christ that hears from the Holy Spirit, or just a fool who is deceived?

Let's find out on March 27th for only God can pick the day for 3 epic natural disasters over 6 decades all in response to wicked laws of the land that war with God from SCOTUS and tell his servant before it happens (Amos 3:7)!!!

