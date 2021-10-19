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Piracy Should Always Be An Option
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89 views • October 19, 2021
Stuck between a rock and a hard place: Monopolies that exploit vs competition that excludes. Consumers want their one-stop-shop, but they also want them to not have horrible business practices. What do we do?
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Links:
https://www.mic.com/articles/131308/game-of-thrones-is-the-most-pirated-tv-show-for-the-fourth-year-in-a-row
https://theconversation.com/game-of-thrones-for-hbo-piracy-is-better-than-an-emmy-as-it-battles-netflix-115384
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/2018/12/blizzards-new-overwatch-moderation-program-requires-linking-battle-net-accounts-to-twitch/74206/
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/2018/01/blizzard-now-banning-overwatch-players-toxic-youtube-comments/50064/
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/2019/04/ps4-gamer-loses-access-to-digital-games-for-violating-sonys-hate-speech-policy/82601/
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/2018/12/sony-japan-president-says-ps4-censorship-policy-is-to-match-global-standards-and-protect-kids/72781/
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/d3q45v/bittorrent-usage-increases-netflix-streaming-sites
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/08/disney-will-pull-its-movies-from-netflix-and-start-its-own-streaming-services.html
https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/why-netflix-and-hbo-don-t-care-if-they-lose-500m-a-year-to-password-sharing-1.3154873
https://www.adobe.com/products/cs6.html?red=a
https://www.cnet.com/news/apple-tv-plus-streaming-service-release-date-price-shows-movies-to-expect/
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/9kxayy/right-to-repair-bill-killed-after-big-tech-lobbying-in-ontario
https://www.theverge.com/2019/5/1/18525542/apple-right-to-repair-bill-california-lobbyist-comptia
http://www.openforumeurope.org/data-ownership-in-a-world-of-software-as-a-service/
https://www.cio.com/article/3192783/device-as-a-service-makes-device-ownership-and-management-a-thing-of-the-past.html
#RightToRepair #AsAService #IsPiracyTheft
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Gab at me: https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Channel Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/gameboomershow
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
-----
Links:
https://www.mic.com/articles/131308/game-of-thrones-is-the-most-pirated-tv-show-for-the-fourth-year-in-a-row
https://theconversation.com/game-of-thrones-for-hbo-piracy-is-better-than-an-emmy-as-it-battles-netflix-115384
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/2018/12/blizzards-new-overwatch-moderation-program-requires-linking-battle-net-accounts-to-twitch/74206/
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/2018/01/blizzard-now-banning-overwatch-players-toxic-youtube-comments/50064/
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/2019/04/ps4-gamer-loses-access-to-digital-games-for-violating-sonys-hate-speech-policy/82601/
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/2018/12/sony-japan-president-says-ps4-censorship-policy-is-to-match-global-standards-and-protect-kids/72781/
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/d3q45v/bittorrent-usage-increases-netflix-streaming-sites
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/08/disney-will-pull-its-movies-from-netflix-and-start-its-own-streaming-services.html
https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/why-netflix-and-hbo-don-t-care-if-they-lose-500m-a-year-to-password-sharing-1.3154873
https://www.adobe.com/products/cs6.html?red=a
https://www.cnet.com/news/apple-tv-plus-streaming-service-release-date-price-shows-movies-to-expect/
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/9kxayy/right-to-repair-bill-killed-after-big-tech-lobbying-in-ontario
https://www.theverge.com/2019/5/1/18525542/apple-right-to-repair-bill-california-lobbyist-comptia
http://www.openforumeurope.org/data-ownership-in-a-world-of-software-as-a-service/
https://www.cio.com/article/3192783/device-as-a-service-makes-device-ownership-and-management-a-thing-of-the-past.html
#RightToRepair #AsAService #IsPiracyTheft
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