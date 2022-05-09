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05/07/2022 India media Wion: Chinese tech-companies are quietly pulling back from doing business in Russia. Computers, smartphones and drones exports from China to Russia are witnessing a massive decline. In some sectors, the fall is sharp. And the tech firms are giving in.