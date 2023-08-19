Create New Account
HEROES OF LAHAINA REPORT FROM MAUI | The Highwire Del Bigtree
Published 19 hours ago

Del Bigtree: HEROES OF LAHAINA REPORT FROM MAUI


After the devastating fires in Maui, Lahaina resident Mike Cicchino tells his horrifying story of having to flee the fires with his wife and child, taking refuge in the ocean for hours. He details his family’s experience, the loss of their home, and separates fact from fiction.


Also, hear from two experienced disaster relief responders on the ground in the fire’s aftermath with their take on where the government's disaster warning systems and relief have failed.


#MauiStrong #Lahaina #HeroesofLahaina


source:

https://rumble.com/v38ypwt-heroes-of-lahaina-report-from-maui.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=7


Keywords
hawaiirecoveryhighwiremauirescuedell bigtreelahaina firesdisaster responders

