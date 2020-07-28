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Lockdown killing more than COVID?
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42 views • July 28, 2020
Del Bigtree, July 27, 2020
From rising unemployment, poverty, food shortages, excess suicides and drug overdoses, the results of the Covid lockdown have become shockingly clear. While health officials consider a second lockdown, many are wondering if the U.S. economy can sustain another hit.
The Highwire
http://www.TheHighWire.com/watch
https://www.icandecide.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
From rising unemployment, poverty, food shortages, excess suicides and drug overdoses, the results of the Covid lockdown have become shockingly clear. While health officials consider a second lockdown, many are wondering if the U.S. economy can sustain another hit.
The Highwire
http://www.TheHighWire.com/watch
https://www.icandecide.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
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