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Andy Warhola - MK911 (Mindcontrol Operation) (2006)
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24 views • August 03, 2021
"Hosted by Dr. Andy Warhola, this movie investigates the hoax that is the simplistic official version of events of 9/11. With his PhD in in Sensitivity in the Arts Dr Andy reveals how freely available info from the Internet reveals the mind control that is 9/11."
This video presents the truth about 9/11 in the context of mind control and shows it for what it really was: A US military psychological warfare mind-control operation.
Virtual set, editorial research, music and editing by Andy Petrusevics.
Dr. Andy Warhola PHD in Sensitivity of the Arts...
Analisis of the 11-September-2001 attacks at WTC, Pentagon and Pensilvania air crash site, patriotic media coverage and subsequent prepetual war on terrorism that Americans are in now...
This video presents the truth about 9/11 in the context of mind control and shows it for what it really was: A US military psychological warfare mind-control operation.
Virtual set, editorial research, music and editing by Andy Petrusevics.
Dr. Andy Warhola PHD in Sensitivity of the Arts...
Analisis of the 11-September-2001 attacks at WTC, Pentagon and Pensilvania air crash site, patriotic media coverage and subsequent prepetual war on terrorism that Americans are in now...
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