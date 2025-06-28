China Unveils DF-5B Nuke: 200x Hiroshima, U.S. and Europe Within Reach

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China has just revealed its DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missile—a nuclear weapon with a range of 12,000 kilometers and a destructive force 200 times greater than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Capable of reaching targets across the U.S. and Europe, the missile marks a bold statement in Beijing’s growing arsenal of long-range deterrents.
And this is just the beginning.
On September 3, 2025, China is set to host a massive military parade in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Officials are already teasing a new “strategic deterrent surprise” to be unveiled during the event.
The message is clear: Beijing wants the world to see, to hear, and to understand the scale of its military power—loud and unmistakable.
