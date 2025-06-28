BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
China Unveils DF-5B Nuke: 200x Hiroshima, U.S. and Europe Within Reach
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
1 day ago

China has just revealed its DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missile—a nuclear weapon with a range of 12,000 kilometers and a destructive force 200 times greater than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Capable of reaching targets across the U.S. and Europe, the missile marks a bold statement in Beijing’s growing arsenal of long-range deterrents.

And this is just the beginning.

On September 3, 2025, China is set to host a massive military parade in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Officials are already teasing a new “strategic deterrent surprise” to be unveiled during the event.

The message is clear: Beijing wants the world to see, to hear, and to understand the scale of its military power—loud and unmistakable.

Source @Retards Of TikTok

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

