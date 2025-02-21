⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (15 Febuary – 21 Febuary 2025)

Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (15–21 February 2025)

▫️ From 15 to 21 February, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 11 group strikes by long-range air-, ground-, and sea-based high-precision weapons, and by unmanned aerial vehicles, which hit the facilities of the gas-power and port infrastructure, as well as electrical substations that support the work of the Ukrainian defence industry.

In addition, strikes were delivered at missile and artillery depots, military airfield infrastructure, assembly workshops, depots storing attack unmanned aerial vehicles, temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries.

▫️ During the week, the Sever Group of Forces continued to rout AFU units in Kursk region.

In the course of the offensive actions, Sverdlikovo (Kursk reg) was liberated.

Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery inflicted fire on manpower and hardware of two tank brigades, one heavy mechanised brigade, three air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade.

In Kharkov direction, units of one motorised infantry brig, one assault brig of the AFU, two territorial defence brigs, and one Natl Guard brig were hit.

During the week, more than 2,255 troops, 11 tanks, and 137 armoured fighting vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces. Moreover, 166 motor vehics, 36 field artill guns, three MLRS fighting vehics, three electronic warfare stations, and five ammo depots were neutralised.

▫️ Zapad Group's units liberated Figolevka (Kharkov reg) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Group inflicted fire damage on one tank brigade, four mech'd brigs, one jaeger brig, one mountain assault brig, and one assault brig of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigs.

Enemy lost more than 1,315 troops and 15 armoured fighting vehics, including eight U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers. Thirty-nine motor vehics, 36 field artill guns, with 16 of them manuf'd by NATO countries, ten electronic warfare stations, and 11 ammo depots were neutralised.

▫️ Yug GOFs improved the tactical position. Russian troops hit four mech'd brigs, one infantry brig, one mountain assault brig, one assault brig, one airmobile brig of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigs.

During week, the AFU lost up to 1,365 troops, 12 armoured fighting vehics, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 18 motor vehicles, and 19 field artill guns, including five Western-made artill guns. Four electronic warfare stations & 7 field ammo depots were neutralised.

Tsentr GOF units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence, and liberated Berezovka and Nadezhdinka (DPR).

Units of five mech'd brigs, two jaeger brigs, one airmobile brig, two motorised infantry brigs, one assault brigade of the UAF, two territorial defence brigs, and two national guard brigs were hit.

UKR troops lost more than 2,740 troops, 12 tanks, including the German-made Leopard tank, 28 armoured fighting vehics, including six U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers. Moreover, 42 motor vehics and 40 field artill guns were eliminated, including 3 Western-made guns.

▫️ Vostok GOFs units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Novoselka and Novoocheretovatoye (DPR).

One tank briga, four mech'd brigs, one air assault brig of the UAF, one marine brig, and two territorial defence brigs were hit.

Enemy lost more than 1,100 troops, six tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehics, 23 motor vehics, and 29 field artill guns, 3 were manuf'd by NATO countries. Two ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ Dnepr GOF units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mech'd brigades, one mountain assault brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades.

AFU lost more than 460 troops, 43 motor vehicles, and seven field artillery guns. Ten electronic warfare stations and counter-battery radar, as well as four ammo depots, were neutralised.

▫️ Over past week, Russia's AD systems have shot down two UKR MiG-29 aircraft, two JDAM guided aerial bombs, and 36 HIMARS projectiles produced by the US, 17 Hammer guided aerial bombs produced by France, one Uragan MLRS projectile, one Neptune anti-ship missile converted to engage ground targets, as well as 790 fixed-wing UAVs.

Over past week, 58 UKR servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 655 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 44,132 unmanned aerial vehicles, 596 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,688 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,521 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,926 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,005 units of support military vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised.