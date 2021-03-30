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The Great American Flood Has Begun
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40 views • March 30, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Bowne Report
The Great American Flood is upon us. Not only is there a flood of illegal immigrants approaching an estimated number of at least 250,000 a month with no end in sight as long as the Harris Biden Administration controls the border. The cracks in the dams of morality, free speech, voting, and the First, Second, and Fourth Amendments are about to burst. Eighteen Senators went to the border to get to the bottom of the invasion. What they discovered included violations that put the sovereignty of the United States into jeopardy.
https://banned.video/watch?id=606209fa67ebdb68c41fccba
Bowne Report
The Great American Flood is upon us. Not only is there a flood of illegal immigrants approaching an estimated number of at least 250,000 a month with no end in sight as long as the Harris Biden Administration controls the border. The cracks in the dams of morality, free speech, voting, and the First, Second, and Fourth Amendments are about to burst. Eighteen Senators went to the border to get to the bottom of the invasion. What they discovered included violations that put the sovereignty of the United States into jeopardy.
https://banned.video/watch?id=606209fa67ebdb68c41fccba
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