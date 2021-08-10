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CAUGHT ON TAPE! Hospital Administrator DENIES Vaxx Exemption For Breastfeeding Mother (2021-8-10)
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400 views • August 10, 2021
New York Presbyterian Hospital publicly advertises that they're open to providing inoculation exemptions to workers for religious or medical reasons, but it appears that the message doesn't align with the truth.
Jenna Wood is coming forward, breaking her silence, as she is the mother of a medically-compromised baby who is breastfeeding and also trying to conceive another child, and she has been denied the exemption.
Wood appeared on the 'Stew Peters Show' to reveal the atrocities she has witnessed first hand in the dictatorial environment filled with lies and propaganda.
If you would like to reach out to that hospital, the phone number is 212-305-3535, and the email contact list can be found at nyp.org.
Jenna Wood is coming forward, breaking her silence, as she is the mother of a medically-compromised baby who is breastfeeding and also trying to conceive another child, and she has been denied the exemption.
Wood appeared on the 'Stew Peters Show' to reveal the atrocities she has witnessed first hand in the dictatorial environment filled with lies and propaganda.
If you would like to reach out to that hospital, the phone number is 212-305-3535, and the email contact list can be found at nyp.org.
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