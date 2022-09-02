Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 1, 2022 - Map, Music, Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 1, 2022





🔻 Kharkiv Region





▪️Russian troops disrupted the start of an offensive by the Ukrainian units that had reached their deployment lines near Rus'ka Lozova.





▪️Intense rocket and artillery strikes resulting in heavy losses of equipment and personnel forced the AFU command to abandon its plans.





🔻 Rubtsi





▪️In the village of Rubtsi, Ukrainian units launched a missile attack on the Emergency Service base consisting of three buildings and equipment storage space.





▪️According to preliminary reports, 13 emergency workers were killed and nine injured. Debris removal is ongoing at the site, the buildings have been completely destroyed.





🔻 Bakhmut





▪️In the Bakhmut (Artemivsk) direction, the configuration of the front has not changed significantly: positional fighting in the eastern outskirts of the city continues.





🔻 Enerhodar/Zaporizhzhya NPP





▪️At 6.20 Moscow time in the river bank three kilometres north-east of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the AFU carried out a landing of two sabotage groups with a total number of up to 60 people.





▪️The saboteurs were blocked by units of the Russian National Guard and the Russian Armed Forces. Army aviation helicopters were involved in destroying the AFU' groups.





▪️Around 7.00 Moscow time, an attempted AFU landing on two self-propelled barges from Nikopol was foiled. Both vessels were sunk as a result of the shelling.





🔻 Mykolaiv – Kryvyi Rih direction





▪️The AFU offensive in Kherson slowed down on the fourth day. The enemy has suspended its attempts to actively advance on Russian positions in almost all sections of the front.





▪️The Ukrainian command is mobilizing additional forces to conduct another offensive attempt and expand its zone of control, primarily near Kostromka and Vysokopillya.