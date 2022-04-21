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There Never Was A Mask Mandate; Only Anti-God Capitulation
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107 views • April 21, 2022
There is no “science” to any of these hyper-constitutional orders from government; there is only political, science fiction that is now permeating our Republic. In this edition of The Ledger Report - Post-Constitutional America, Graham Ledger details how to live by the commandment, Love Thy Neighbor, in the era of un-Godly and illegal mandates, like forcing people to muzzle their right to free speech on airplanes. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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