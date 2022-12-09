FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on Sabbath, November 12, 2022.



Isaiah 55:6-9 says that we are to follow the ways of God. If the wicked remain as they are and refuse to obey Christ when probation time closes, they will be counted as the filthy and the unjust in Revelation 22:11 which says: He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.



It’s time to get right with God now. If you delay embracing Christ, you never know what can happen you.



Faith, obedience and rejection of worldliness are key in our walk with Christ. If you reject any of these components, you’re not following Jesus Christ and there will be no second chance when probation time comes...and you’ll be caught off guard as the 5 foolish virgins were.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]