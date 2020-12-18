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ΑΔΩΝΗΣ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ ΣΑΣ ΛΕΜΕ ΨΕΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΙΟ
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615 views • December 18, 2020
ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΤΟΝ ΑΛΗΤΗ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΤΟΝ ΑΔΩΝΗ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗ. ΤΟ ΜΑΣΩΝΙΚΟ ΣΚΟΥΠΙΔΙ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΤΑΞΗΣ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΩΝ ΠΟΥ ΜΑΡΤΥΡΗΣΕ ΟΤΙ ΔΕΝ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ Ο ΙΟΣ ΚΑΙ ΟΤΙ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΖΟΥΜΕ ΝΕΚΡΟΥΣ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΜΕΝΕΙ Ο ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΣΤΑ ΣΠΙΤΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ !
ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΤΟΝ ΑΛΗΤΗ !
ΕΣΕΙΣ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΝΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΧΕΤΕ ΣΕ ΕΚΤΙΜΗΣΗ.
ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΤΟΝ ΑΛΗΤΗ !
ΕΣΕΙΣ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΝΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΧΕΤΕ ΣΕ ΕΚΤΙΜΗΣΗ.
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