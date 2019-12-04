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Loopholes You Can Exploit to Cheat the System
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54 views • December 04, 2019
We've all heard stories about that person who found a legal loophole and got a big payday. If you wish it were you, pay attention to these stories about exploitable loopholes. If you've ever wanted to eat for free in a first class restaurant for a year or own a new golf cart free of charge, pay attention to these top 10 best legal loopholes you can exploit to cheat the system.
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