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PART II: Sanders Staffer “There Are Things More Important Than the Rule of Law in USA”
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6 views • January 15, 2020
• Kyle Jurek, Iowa Field Organizer, Sanders Campaign, Says That Stalin Had a Legitimate Reason to Use Gulags, Claiming Gulags Were “Better Than What the CIA Has Told Us They Were.”
Admits to Participating in Antifa Events, Reveals That “A Lot of Them Are Probably on the Bernie Campaign.”
Admits to Participating in Antifa Events, Reveals That “A Lot of Them Are Probably on the Bernie Campaign.”
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