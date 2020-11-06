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Massive Lawsuit -Candace Owens - Takes Zuckerberg's Fast-Chekers To Court
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312 views • November 06, 2020
From Candice Owens :
"Guess who is suing the “Fact-Checkers”?
I am!! Massive lawsuit that we’ve already worked on for months. It’s finally filed and public. Please visit www.factcheckzuck.com to check it out and to contribute if you can at this time.
Zuckerberg can run, but he can’t hide!!"
https://www.factcheckzuck.com/
"Guess who is suing the “Fact-Checkers”?
I am!! Massive lawsuit that we’ve already worked on for months. It’s finally filed and public. Please visit www.factcheckzuck.com to check it out and to contribute if you can at this time.
Zuckerberg can run, but he can’t hide!!"
https://www.factcheckzuck.com/
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