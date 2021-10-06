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In General, Parents Instill Good Targeted Advice - Proverbs 6:20 (NIV)
20 My son, keep your father’s command
and do not forsake your mother’s teaching.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Children, obey your parents in the Lord,
for this is right.
Ephesians 6:1 (NIV)
Children, obey your parents in everything,
for this pleases the Lord.
Colossians 3:20 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/ddhr2mbn
#son #keep #father #command #mother #teaching #forsake