WEF’s SHOCKING Plan: Your appliances & EV will be REMOTELY CONTROLLED
🔌 A WEF insider praises California’s dystopian power grab—where the government forced citizens to cut electricity via emergency alerts.
What they’re REALLY saying:
♦️ Your smart home, thermostat, and EV can be SHUT OFF whenever they decide
♦️ "Demand management" = The elites choose when YOU get power
♦️ Your EV battery? Not yours—just a grid resource they’ll drain without your consent
A technocratic TAKEOVER —where YOU serve the system, not the other way around.
Adding more about this from another:
UK’s net zero czar reveals SHOCKING plan to control people’s lives
The "green transition" isn’t optional—it’s a TOTAL takeover of your energy, home, and car, Ed Miliband admitted.
Here’s their dystopian vision:
🔴 100% renewable power grid (say goodbye to reliable energy)
🔴 FORCED switch to heat pumps (even when they FAIL in winter)
🔴 Home batteries (so THEY can control your electricity)
🔴 EV mandates (good luck affording a car — or traveling freely)