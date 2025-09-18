BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ISRAEL - TRIBULATIO BY FIRE, THE RAPTURE
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1128 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 1 day ago

Nuclear War

6.14.25  [3 MONTHS AGO] 👀

THANKS TO STILL  SMALL VOICE ✅

“Have mercy, oh Lord, have mercy!!!” “Settle down Beloved, yes the time is at hand. There will be much havoc.  It’s coming Clare, I want you all prepared, get everything in order, you have very little time. My Heart Dwellers, when the nation of Israel is divided all hell will literally break loose in America and on the Earth.  Your president is well aware of the consequences, but this must be done.  It is part of My plan.  I will defend Israel, but they will suffer much.”

------------------

Politics

UN assembly votes overwhelmingly to back two-state solution to Israel-Palestinian conflict ✡👀

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/13/un-assembly-backs-two-state-solution-to-israel-palestinian-conflict.html

------------------

Russia Says Its Forces Advance on All Fronts, With 700,000 Troops in the Theater of Operations (VIDEOS)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/russia-says-its-forces-advance-all-fronts-700

-------------------

Antifa chapter seeks to use Israel to divide

Right as Trump cracks down

This came following President Trump's decision to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization.


https://www.jpost.com/international/article-867979

Keywords
israelusanuclear warthe rapturethanks to still small voice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy