Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 20, 2025 – INAUGURATION DAY! After four years of TYRANNY, let’s create a NEW FUTURE for America

- Inauguration Day and J6 Prisoners (0:10)

- Introduction of Enoch AI (2:20)

- Trump's Role and Call for Arrests (4:35)

- Election Reform and Deportations (12:50)

- AI and Technology Interview with Montalk (20:37)

- Economic Outlook for 2025 and Beyond (55:41)

- Support for Trump's Policies (1:01:37)

- Potential for a New American Republic (1:10:34)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:18:39)

- Excitement for 2025 and Spiritual Awakening (1:22:25)

- Introduction of Tom Montauk and His Work (1:25:53)

- The Importance of Preparedness and Practical Steps (1:27:28)

- Tom Montauk's Preparedness Resources and Personal Insights (1:32:13)

- Technological Singularities and the Role of AI (1:35:00)

- The Future of AI and Its Ethical Implications (1:55:05)

- Government Corruption and the Role of Cryptocurrency (1:57:01)

- The Impact of Trump's Presidency on Cryptocurrency and Privacy (2:01:51)

- The Future of Decentralization and Human Potential (2:07:43)

- The Role of Aliens in Global Affairs (2:21:19)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (2:27:28)

- Radical Changes in Content Consumption (2:32:48)

- Empowerment Through Decentralization (2:35:36)

- Positive Outlook for the Future (2:37:41)

- AI and Technology as Tools (2:39:38)

- Privacy and Moral Boundaries (2:43:11)

- Introduction to Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNA) (2:46:14)

- Sponsors and Products (2:53:24)

- Future Plans and Excitement (2:59:04)

- Closing Remarks and Additional Products (3:02:19)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/