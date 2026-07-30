Surviving Chaos Through Preparedness, an interview with Rex Jones

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When systems fail, preparation matters. This conversation emphasizes practical readiness, community support, training, and developing the skills needed to navigate uncertain times. Building resilience today could make all the difference tomorrow. Stay informed and stay prepared.
#Preparedness #Community #Resilience #Survival #Skills #Future #SelfReliance
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