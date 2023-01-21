Loving Jesus and the Life of God in Us-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 18 2023

Of All the Varied Reasons People Use to Give Purpose to Their Life, Nothing Succors or Completes or Outlasts Loving the Lord Jesus Christ and Focusing Upon Him. A Beginning Sense of What It Means: the Life of God In Us. And, Knowing for Yourself What You Believe, Why You Believe It, and Holding to It Unless There's a Real Good Reason. The Jehovah/Yahweh Rationales a Case in Poin

