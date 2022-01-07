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COVID WARS episode 2022, JEDI DR ROBERT MALONE STRIKES BACK
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190 views • January 07, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of the nine original mRNA vaccine patents, which were originally filed in 1989 (including both the idea of mRNA vaccines and the original proof of principle experiments) and RNA transfection.
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